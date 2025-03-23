Collision fears over new arterial

Queenstown Plunket committee member Ella Wilson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown's Plunket community is concerned over parents and tiny tots being involved in vehicle collisions on the busy new arterial road outside their Henry St premises.

There’s concern about vehicles turning left into their driveway being rear-ended by motorists thinking they’re not turning left until the Gorge Rd intersection just ahead.

Similarly, they point to a collision risk from vehicles reversing out of their driveway.

Committee member Ella Wilson says the hazards are exacerbated by the loss of 16 Henry St parks they used to be able to use.

"I think the council needs to provide us some parks."

She suggests three or four free parks could be set aside in the new Stanley St carpark nearby.

Council property and infrastructure GM Tony Avery, responding to a letter a Plunket staffer sent to the mayor, acknowledges the "considerably different" volume of traffic compared to pre-arterial construction days.

He points out under the proposed district plan, organisations like Plunket need an adequate manoeuvring area so no one needs to reverse out.

"With respect to vehicles turning into Plunket, it’s not uncommon to find driveways or entrances in close proximity to intersections."

He suggests Plunket staff and clients give clear warning they’re turning in.

He says signage outside isn’t currently contemplated, but an independent audit in May will check on the safe operation of roads affected by the arterial project.

Wilson says Plunket provides about six off-street parks, but if they weren’t allowed to reverse out they’d only have room for two or three.