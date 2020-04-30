Couple 'devastated' at Shotover blow

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The big corporate last week announced it is closing its tourism businesses, including Shotover Jet and Glenorchy’s Dart River Jet, “for the time being”, due to Covid-19’s toll on tourism.
More than 300 jobs are likely to be lost.
Queenstowners Heather and Trevor Gamble, who owned Shotover Jet for 16 years, till 1986, accuse Ngai Tahu Tourism of caring only for the bottom line.
“They’re not looking after Queenstown or their staff,” says Trevor, who turned Shotover Jet into a thrilling, iconic jetboat ride.
“They’re not helping the regeneration of tourism.”
Heather says they were “devastated” to hear the news.
“I think I cried.
“It was our baby, our lives, our family, everything.
“Queenstown helped us, and we helped Queenstown.”
In contrast to today’s owners, Heather says they never thought about giving up.
“We had really tough times.”
“Other [jetboat] operators I’ve spoken to around the country, they want to get going in Level 2, and they’ll survive.”
Black says he admires how Ngai Tahu Tourism has invested into both local jetboat operations over the years, and their safety track records.
But he’s upset so many experienced staff face losing their jobs.
He notes Shotover, in particular, stands to lose drivers uniquely trained to boat the hazardous Shotover River canyons.
“They do 120 hours’ training, the [industry] rule is 50.”
Recommencing operations, if those drivers aren’t around any longer, won’t be easy, he says.
Also lost is at least $500,000 Shotover pays the local council each year in return for exclusive rights to boat this stretch of river.
Comments
Come on, do the Gamble's serious expect anyone to care what they think? Whose bottom line where they thonking of when the sold the business? It was our baby, our lives. Complete tosh, it was a money making venture that made them millions.
If it was so good buy it now and keep all the people employed, if not, then just go away and count your loot.
These two built the Shotover Jet from a 4 trip a day ride into a multi- boat dawn to dusk activity. They worked so hard. When they started there was one little boat. Pretty soon there was transport to the river, several boats, a large office, many many staff. Vocal people who came after them take some credit but it was the Gamble's vision that made it a world renown tourist attraction. Shame on you Nga Tahu - you could have kept a skeleton service available. You have acted like a carpet bagger.
$500,000 Shotover pays the local council each year in return for exclusive rights to boat this stretch of river, why so much?
I read recently in one of the former ODT articles that the upper Shotover river rights were closer to a cool million. Anyway regardless, perhaps its time some of the local private jetboats get to have a wander up the river with restricted speed limits. The river should belong to the people other than companies like Nga Tahu. Lets make change for the better New Zealand.