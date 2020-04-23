Closure of Shotover Jet proposed, 300 jobs on the line

Shotover Jet could be closed. Photo: Supplied.

One of New Zealand's most iconic tourism operators looks set to become the latest business to close as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism, who owns Shotover Jet, is proposing to close all its tourism businesses, which would result in more than 300 redundancies.

A joint online statement, from Mike Pohio – Chief Executive and Lisa Tumahai said it was a "difficult decision.’’

"Therefore, after robust analysis and discussions and with heavy hearts, we share with you our intention to close our Tourism businesses for the time being.

"This difficult decision has also resulted in a proposal to significantly downsize our Ngai Tahu Tourism workforce, with more than 300 kaimahi at all levels potentially losing their jobs as a result.’’

A final decision would be made in May after a period of consultation.

Shotover Jet Business Manager Jolanda Cave declined to comment when contacted by the Otago Daily Times.

Media spokesperson Jo Gilbert said no-one from the organisation was available for interview and said no comment would be made while consultation continued.

Ngai Tahu also operates Dart River Adventures, based in Glenorchy. Other operations include Franz Josef Glacier Guides, Vantage Helicopters and the Franz Josef Hotpools on the West Coast.

Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker said the news was "heart-breaking".

“As one of our large employers here in Queenstown, to see staff lose their jobs is distressing for all involved.

“My heart goes out to all of the people involved, who like so many in our community are now facing even more uncertain times, with no income, " Mr Walker said

Mr Walker said two out three people in Queenstown worked in the tourism sector and if there was not more Government support given soon, it was going to get "far worse before it gets better".

More large scale redundancies would come.

"It’s why more needs to be done to support our businesses, so we can support our people in staying in work and getting through this tough time.

"I’ve spoken with dozens of businesses whose futures are all uncertain and unless they receive some support they will have to close their doors.

"It is trying times throughout New Zealand but Queenstown is by far the worst affected area.”