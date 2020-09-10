Dart River Adventures to reopen by year's end

Glenorchy’s Dart River Adventures. Photo: ODT file

A Queenstown adventure tourism business hit by Covid-19 is set to reopen by the end of the year.

Glenorchy's Dart River Adventures, owned by Ngai Tahu Tourism, will reopen on December 3.

Ngai Tahu Holdings chief executive Mike Pohio said the Dart River Wilderness Jet and Funyaks would be back on the water from December to April, with a 25% discount on standard rates and operating hours to "accommodate the domestic market".

The adventure tourism business has been in hibernation since the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in March.

It will reopen Thursdays to Sundays, inclusive, after receiving funding from the strategic tourism assets protection programme (STAPP) - which is to be provided over 12 months.

Mr Pohio said resuming operations would help support the Glenorchy township.

"The towns and regions in which we operate our tourism businesses are deeply important to us.

"We are thrilled to return to these communities and renew and re-affirm our commitment to the areas and the tourism industry.”

Bookings for trips would open on Monday.

Other Ngāi Tahu Tourism businesses that received STAPP funding were the National Kiwi Hatchery in Rotorua, Franz Josef Hot Pools, Franz Josef Glacier Guides, and Dark Sky Project in Tekapo.