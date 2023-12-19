Discovering your inner woman

Planner author Alyssandra Skerrett. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

A Queenstowner has launched a 12-week planner aimed at helping women discover their inner strength.

Alyssandra Skerrett, who’s recently been women’s service club Inner Wheel’s national president, has self-published Bloom — My Book and Planner with the sub-title, Where The Wallflowers Grow To Lead.

The planner stems from her realisation over five years ago she was living her life "on repeat".

She credits her personal growth mentor, Anna Schaumkel, and her ‘Goddess’ programme, for turning her life around.

A graphic designer or ‘design alchemist’ who’s won many print industry awards, Skerrett says she decided to write a planner, rather than a diary or journal, "because a planner is something you do in order to get what you want done and start to live your dreams".

She writes in her introduction: "I believe everyone has a special gift (seed) inside them waiting for that opportunity to grow.

"They just need a few tools, a bit of fairy dust for those happy accidents or miracles, and someone to believe in them, so they can germinate, flourish and bloom."

As a result of her self-discovery, Skerrett says she’s "a calmer person, and I achieve a lot more".

In the second of her 17 chapters, she recommends everyone have a ‘kindness pause’ of 15 to 30 minutes every day in which you go for a walk, have a cuppa or do something else "to just relax and relish in honouring yourself".