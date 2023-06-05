Favour repaid twice, 45 years on

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In 1978, David Spence was working a bulldozer by the Shotover Rover while quarrying stone to build his dad’s house.
‘‘They were high and dry in a sandbar, so I pulled them back into the water and then they said, ‘what do we owe you?’
‘‘I said, ‘don’t worry about it, mate’.’’
Cue last September, and Spence’s 8m yacht, Babadoo, had all but sunk on its mooring near the Frankton marina.
‘‘I hadn’t locked the forward hatch, and a storm flipped it up and it filled up with water.’’
Among various companies and individuals who came to the rescue was, you guessed it, KJet.
Then, back in February, Spence’s yacht almost sank again because its exhaust pipe was broken, which he didn’t realise, and it took on more water than the bilge pump could handle.
Again, KJet staff were on hand to tow the boat onshore.
Spence says he saw KJet owner Shaun Kelly after one of the near-sinkings.
‘‘He said, ‘are you Jack’s son?’
Spence says Kelly had heard about the ’78 grounding and told his staff, ‘give him what he wants’.
He adds he’s indebted to all the parties who helped him out each time.
‘‘I personally think there is still a local community in the Wakatipu.’’