Film Fest ticket winners

Guest_speaker_Simone_Moro. Photo: supplied

Congratulations to Helen Carswell, Natasha Woolcott and Steve Potts who all won double passes to the New Zealand Mountain Film Festival’s three Queenstown screenings, at the Queenstown Memorial Centre, last night and tonight.

Last night’s action included guest speaker Simone Moro, of Italy, the only alpinist to have completed four 8000m first ascents in winter, along with screenings of four films, including the grand prize winner Nuptse: Touching the Intangible.

This afternoon’s session, from 3pm to 6pm, is themed ‘Pure NZ’, while tonights is themed ‘Snow Show’.

For more info or to buy tickets - $20 for this afternoon and $25 for tonight, with youth discounts available - see mountainfilm.nz.