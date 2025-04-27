Cleaners spot an opening

Aaron and Bridget Murphy with Partners in Grime’s new window cleaning van. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

A Queenstown home services company has made its window-cleaning operation a stand-alone business.

Bridget and Aaron Murphy, who have owned Partners in Grime for 12 years, say residential and commercial window cleaning was always part of their business, but they had never pushed it.

Bridget says after reading a book by US entrepreneur Codie Sanchez they got on to a company she part-owns called Pink’s Window Services, "and it just opened our minds up to see how it could be a standalone business".

They hired a window cleaning operator, Josh Galloway, whose family is in the business back in the UK, bought a new Toyota Hiace and had it completely wrapped in window cleaning signage by Queenstown Signs, including a superhero image.

"It’s its own driving sort of billboard, tons of people notice it," Aaron says.

Along with bread-and-butter residential work, they’re also using deionised water-fed poles for multi-level commercial buildings,

The couple say they also noticed competitors taking time to turn around work. "We can turn around a quote in 24 hours and usually schedule the job inside a week," Aaron says.