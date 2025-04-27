Kea spread wings in new home

Showing off Kiwi Park Queenstown’s new kea aviary are, from left, general manager Richard Wilson, wildlife manager Dean Jankings and ops manager Anthony Wilkins. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Kiwi Park Queenstown’s most curious and charismatic residents have just got new digs.

The park’s four kea moved into a new aviary a week ago that’s more than 10 times bigger than their old home.

Wildlife manager Dean Jankings says the aviary, which has the space to house up to eight of the nationally-endangered mountain parrots, has enabled the park to establish a breeding population to harness the "important genetics" of its original pair of males.

That pair were joined last year by two females, making the species the latest addition to the park’s ‘breed for release’ programme along with kiwi, pāteke (brown teal), whio (blue duck) and kaka.

Jankings say the 160sqm aviary, which is up to 10m high, also gives the kea — one of New Zealand’s most intelligent native birds — a greater range of "enrichment items" to keep them occupied.

Trees, rocks, native plants, a cascading water feature and locations where keepers can hide food for them to seek out, give the kea the "chance to exhibit natural behaviours".

"It’s the start of how we want to drive the park forward — bigger and better and in ways that show off our animals to their best."

Construction of the purpose-built aviary, using pine timber felled on the site, began 12 months ago.

It was officially opened yesterday.

Operations manager Anthony Wilkins says visitors can now circle around the "state of the art" facility to observe the kea from above and below.

Upgraded information displays allow them to learn more about the species, including the challenges they face in the wild.

General manager Richard Wilson says expanding the park’s breeding programme is a crucial part of its brand identity.

"It’s not just about showing these animals, it’s about protecting the species and increasing their numbers, where we can, in this area."