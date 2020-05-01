Generosity helps Brazilians return home

A group of Brazilians are able to fly home today thanks to support from the Queenstown community.

The Government in Brazil has laid on a free chartered flight from Auckland at 8pm, but many in Queenstown had no way of getting to Auckland..

But, in stepped Luana Karina (31), who moved to New Zealand from Brazil 11 years ago.

"I had some tourists stuck here in New Zealand contact me and some who had lost their jobs, some in financial difficulties."

Ms Karina runs a Facebook page called Brasileiros em Queenstown to offer advice to those from her home country either thinking of living in or visiting the resort.

Of those still in New Zealand, Ms Karina said many had decided they should go home.

"Most of them have been made redundant, but some who haven’t yet lost their jobs think it is not a good time to be in Queenstown.’’

Ms Karina contacted Kaye Parker from the Greatest Needs Fund, who helped organise a free bus from Queenstown to Christchurch Airport, with support from Queenstown-Lakes Mayor Jim Boult and the local Presbyterian church.

Mrs Parker said some did not have and could not afford tickets from Christchurch to Auckland, but "our wonderful community" made things happen.

She said Arrowtown travel agent Owen Wood "worked like a Trojan".

Ms Karina said around 30 people would leave Queenstown today, with 21 travelling by bus. Others would be going by car after volunteers offered lifts.



