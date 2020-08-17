Monday, 17 August 2020

Grass and tussock fire near Queenstown

    By Guy Williams
    A grass fire in Dalefield near Queenstown this afternoon threatened for a time to spread to pine trees.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the first report of the blaze, on a rural property in Mooney Rd, came in about 12.10pm.

    The fire burned an area of about 80 metres by 80 metres before it was brought under control within about half an hour.

    Fire appliances and tankers from Arrowtown and Frankton attended.

    No buildings were damaged, the spokesman said.

