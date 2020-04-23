Hundreds of thousands raised for community

Helping hands ... Queenstown resident Kaye Parker (front) with Wakatipu Community Foundation chief executive Jennifer Belmont and chairman Ray Key. The trio, and others, are behind the Wakatipu Greatest Needs Fund, which has raised almost $430,000 in three weeks. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

In three weeks, a group of community-minded Queenstown residents has raised almost $430,000 and granted more than $150,000 to help frontline charities help people in the Wakatipu.

Kelvin Heights resident Kaye Parker said the Saturday before lockdown she had two requests for help from families struggling to afford food.

By the end of that weekend, the Wakatipu Greatest Needs Fund had been formed and donations received from founding donor, the Hugo Charitable Trust, which committed $25,000 if Mrs Parker got another $100,000, and another $25,000 if they got to $250,000, as well as ‘‘significant donations’’ from Tony McQuilkin and Sir Eion and Jan, Lady Edgar and pro bono support from the Wakatipu Community Foundation. A granting committee was also established.

Following suit, lawyer Graeme Todd, a trustee for the estate of EP Wilding, approved on behalf of trustees a $20,000 donation if the fund reached $200,000.

‘‘In just over three weeks, we’ve bagged $427,702,’’ Mrs Parker said.

On Tuesday, the granting committee decided on the first grant recipients: Happiness House, Baskets of Blessing, Kiwi Harvest, Volunteering Central and Salvation Army, totalling more than $150,000.

Mrs Parker said the aim was to address gaps in central government assistance for the worst-affected by Covid-19 in the Wakatipu; all of the money raised would go to frontline charities.

‘‘The generosity of the people of this community has both humbled and inspired all of us involved,’’ she said.

Chairman Ray Key said the granting committee identified groups which would struggle to provide the ‘‘really critical services’’ such as food, clothing, counselling and support for those in the greatest need.

It was working closely with the council to ensure there was no overlap, and that necessary gaps were filled.

‘‘We’re initially focused with the crisis today, and then we’ll consider recovery down the track,’’ he said.

■To donate, or learn more, visit www.wakatipucommunityfoundation.co.nz.

