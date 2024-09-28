Impact100 Wakatipu finalists revealed

Impact100 finalists, from left, ADL’s Fiona Brown, Southern Lakes Sanctuary’s Paul Kavanagh, Citizens Advice Bureau’s Liz Duenas, Whakatipu Rowing Club’s Amy Wilson-White and Glenorchy Trails Trust’s Steve Hewland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Five Queenstown charities have been selected to vie for two $100,500 Impact100 Wakatipu grants this year.

ADL’s application is for its ‘Turning into Kids’ and ‘Turning into Teens’ parenting programmes, focusing on supporting parents of adolescents and primary school-aged children, and Citizens Advice Bureau Queenstown, responding to a 40% increase in demand for help, aims to launch a year-long pilot project focused on supporting people in crisis, who may not qualify for social security support, particularly migrants.

Glenorchy Trails Trust’s proposal seeks to add a cycle bridge over the Buckler Burn to extend the Glenorchy to Whakaari Conservation area trail, Southern Lakes Sanctuary’s project focuses on habitat protection through predator control, and the creation of the ‘Impact100 Turk’ in the Rees Valley to aid with monitoring efforts, and the Whakatipu Rowing Club plans to create an ‘Impact100 Indoor Training Space’ to offer year-round training facilities for health and wellness activities.

Impact100 members will vote next month for their preferred projects.