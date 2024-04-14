Implications of Trump 2.0

Dr Michael Green. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Distinguished American international security expert Dr Michael Green (above) talks about the foreign policy implications of another Trump presidency at a Queenstown Catalyst Trust korero this coming Monday.

Green, who served in the National Security Office in the White House for four years from 2001, is the professor and CEO of the University of Sydney-based United States Study Centre.

Currently, he’s the Sir Howard Kippenberger visiting chair in strategic studies at Wellington’s Victoria University — Catalyst’s also hosted four previous Kippenberger chairs.

Green says the US’s European allies have "more reason to worry" about Trump upsetting Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election than New Zealand and our surrounding region.

"A Trump administration would be full of people who are Asia-firsters.

"I don’t agree with them, but they are all talking about pulling out of Ukraine to shift resources to Asia."

Green’s talk on Monday is at The Rees Hotel from 6pm; tickets via Humanitix; bring cash for koha to go to Happiness House.