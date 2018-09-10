Items worth $7000 stolen in Queenstown burglary spree

Queenstown police are appealing for witnesses after a burglar stole $7000 of goods from a shopping mall during a busy weekend for officers.

Clothing and other items were taken from the Armoury Fashion Boutique and Redcurrent stores in The Landing sopping centre in Frankton at about 3.15am yesterday morning.

The burglar threw large rocks at the front doors before stealing the items.

Sergeant Chris Brooks, of Queenstown, said he wanted anyone with information about the incident to contact police and that enquiries were ongoing to find the offender.

A number of incidents were reported on the roads in the area over the weekend.

A Malaysian tourist (34) was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after her rental vehicle was reportedly seen swerving and crossing the centre line on the Crown Range Rd late on Saturday night.

Her vehicle was found by officers near the Devils Staircase and she was arrested.

Sgt Brooks said officers "wouldn't be able to stop these people'' if it weren't for other motorists alerting police.

An 18-year-old man was stopped on Shotover St on Friday night.

He blew a reading of 595mcg when breath-tested by officers and was forbidden to drive for 12 hours by police.

A 31-year-old man, of Queenstown, was also stopped on Friday night while he was driving home on Frankton Rd.

Sgt Brooks said the man's vehicle was seen mounting the curb several times before it flipped and came to a stop on its roof.

He blew a reading of 849mcg when breath-tested.

Both men are due to appear in court in the next couple of weeks.

A New Zealand man was stopped by police after crashing into a parked car on Fernhill Road on Saturday night.

He blew a reading of 920mcg when breath-tested and was suspended from driving for 28 days. He is due to appear in court next week.

A 40-year-old man is facing 18 charges after leading police on a pursuit across the South from Invercargill, which started early on Saturday.

The alleged offender fled from Invercargill after being disturbed while breaking into a commercial premises.

Police monitored the man, who was heading towards Queenstown on State Highway 6, before officers used road spikes near the Kawarau Bridge to slow the Honda sedan.

Armed police helped arrest him a short while after police spiked the car's tyres.

He was due to appear in the Invercargill District Court today.

Queenstown Police's alcohol prevention team arrested four people in connection with minor assaults in the CBD over the weekend.

They mainly received pre-charge warnings.