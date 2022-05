Kawarau Bridge, near where the jet boat overturned. Photo: ODT files

One person has been taken to hospital after a jet boat overturned beneath a bridge near Queenstown today.

A police spokeswoman said there were four people in the boat when it overturned about 2.40pm.

The boat overturned beneath the Kawarau Gorge Suspension Bridge, mainly used by the AJ Hackett Bungy Company for bungee jumping.

All of the occupants had reached the shore and were accounted for.

One person has been taken to hospital.