Major changes in Frankton masterplan

A draft masterplan for Frankton has been published and it signals monumental change for the Queenstown suburb over the next three decades.

The $840,000 study lists 10 main goals and features a map with 20 key features.

The goals include major upgrades to the road and trail network - including a new link from Queenstown Airport down to Lake Wakatipu and changing State Highway 6 to Five Mile into a "high amenity 50kmh urban arterial''.

Other highlights in the five-page summary include a new transport interchange, improved public transport, a new emergency precinct taking over Frankton Golf Course, with a new golf course on Shotover Delta.

The delta itself would be redeveloped into a reserve for informal recreation, and residential housing is suggested in the northern Glenda Drive industrial area, along with more urban parks and greener streets in general.

There is also an extension to Queenstown Events Centre on the cards and the council suggests investigating the long-term relocation of Lakes District Hospital outside the airport's noise boundaries.

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult, in a press release, said: "Frankton is a dynamic place and there's lots more exciting change to come.

"Until now, the area has lacked a cohesive plan to bind the emerging community and activities together.

"I'm excited about sharing the draft Masterplan with the community and hearing how you feel about the concepts being proposed to enhance Frankton's role as a hub for the area.''

Work on the draft masterplan began in September 2018, with community engagement throughout the process.

"Since community engagement in April, the team has been working hard on weaving a number of preferred outcomes into a draft Masterplan that proposes ten key actions, setting out what Frankton might light look by 2048.

"It's important to remember we can't achieve all of these things at once - they'll need to be agreed, developed further then staged over a 30-year timeframe in collaboration with our Wakatipu Way to Go partners and a joint community effort, including further formal consultation where necessary.''

Otago Regional Council chairman Stephen Woodhead said working together was key to the success of the plan.

"Our partnership enables us to plan an integrated approach that best utilises land use and current and future transport options to address the needs of Frankton and Wakatipu Basin residents.''

NZ Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland added: "Integrating land use and transport is critically important and its great to see a masterplan emerging that integrates these elements with the natural environment.''

Feedback closes on July 19, 2019.

- Read the masterplan at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/frankton-masterplan