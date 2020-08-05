Man charged after teen approached in Queenstown

A man who approached a teenage girl in Queenstown has been charged with threatening behaviour.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson, of Queenstown, said the 31-year-old man allegedly approached the 16-year-old who he did not know yesterday in Peninsula Rd, Kelvin Heights.

"While this matter is now before the courts and we can't disclose specific details, we do want to use this opportunity to commend the actions of our victim."

"In this instance, she did everything correctly. . . she didn't engage with the person, kept her distance, and sought help immediately."

He said police were quickly able to locate the alleged offender.

"While yesterday's incident is not common in our Queenstown community, it is the perfect opportunity to remind parents and caregivers to have that discussion with their young people about keeping safe when approached by people they don't know.

"Topics of conversation can include not accepting rides from people unless it has been prearranged with a parent or caregiver, keeping a safe distance from people and vehicles they don't know when out alone and recording the details of people and vehicles if this can be done safely without the person noticing."