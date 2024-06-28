Millbrook van involved in horror crash

Two people died and five people were injured in a horror crash near Queenstown last night.

The two-vehicle collision involved a van from luxury resort and village, Millbrook, and a car.

Arrowtown Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Murray Forward confirmed the deaths this morning.

The crash happened in Malaghans Rd in Dalefield, which remained closed between Dalefield Rd and Hunter Rd until about midday.

A police spokesman said emergency services were alerted about 10pm and found that two people had died at the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded to the crash with three ambulances and a helicopter.

"Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition, and four patients in a minor condition; all were transported to Lakes District Hospital by road."

Millbrook operations manager Brian Howie confirmed a Millbrook van was involved in the crash.

He confirmed no-one inside the van died in the crash, but declined to comment further.

Police said this afternoon the Serious Crash Unit had conducted a scene examination and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Arrowtown, Frankton and Queenstown also attended.