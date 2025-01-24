Mountain biker breaks her own world record

Queenstown mountain biker Annie Ford pictured at Coronet Peak last night, before setting out to attempt to break her own Guinness World Record. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Queenstown adventure activist Annie Ford has broken her own world record.

Ms Ford, 34, unofficially claimed the Guinness World Record for the most downhill on a bike, at Coronet Peak, within 24 hours just after noon today, as she completed her 101st lap — she’s not due to stop until 6pm, aiming to complete 50,000 metres of descent, or 120 laps, within that time.

The Tāhuna Ride and Conservation chief executive initially set the world record on the mountain in 2022, completing 100 laps — 41,900 metres — before pulling out after 19 hours due to dangerous conditions.

Before setting off last night, Ms Ford told the Otago Daily Times she needed to complete each lap within 12 minutes, including chairlift access to the top of the track, but was aiming to do 10 minute laps, enabling her to bank an extra two minutes each round.

Her Santa Cruz bike has also been tricked out with world-leading technology.

That includes a highly-sensitive Sram braking system, which is much easier on her hands, extra-large rotors on the wheels, to help with heat dissipation and effectiveness, and a steering damper, which stabilises the bike and removes the "chatter" from the trail.

"Depending on how hard you turn it on, the less feedback comes to my body — it takes it through the bike.

"It hasn’t been tested to this degree yet, but coming into hours 15, 20, 24, I can expect it to be quite a game-changer," she said last night.

Along with aiming to smash her own world record, Ms Ford is also hoping to raise $50,000 for Te Tapu o Tāne’s ‘Project Tohu’, the largest indigenous reforestation project ever undertaken in the Whakatipu — as of last night, she had raised just over $30,000.

Canadian-based Ascend Television had also been following Ms Ford as she prepared for the attempt — to be turned into a TV episode — and helping spread her message.

"All those who get to experience this place have a responsibility to look after it."

She will finish just as the annual McGazza Fest, in honour of the late Kelly McGarry, starts with a mega-train from Skyline to Atlas, at Steamer Wharf, expected to attract about 400 riders.

"How special is that?

"We get to finish up here, roll down to Atlas and have a beer for McGazza and have a beer for mountain biking new world record."

