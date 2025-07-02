Imitation gun pulled in Queenstown road rage

Photo: RNZ

An argument between two Queenstown motorists escalated when one allegedly pulled an imitation firearm on the other, police say.

A police spokeswoman said the incident was reported at about 6.20pm yesterday, in Frankton.

A member of the public saw two drivers appearing to have an argument, ‘‘stopping their cars at one point to yell at one another’’, the spokeswoman said.

‘‘It was reported that one driver presented a firearm to the other.’’

Officers found one of the vehicles near the Frankton Golf Course and searched it.

An imitation firearm was located.

Police were following up with the registered owner of this vehicle, the spokeswoman said. .

