Neighbouring lake-facing holiday homes for sale

Location second to none: One of two longtime holiday homes for sale beside the Queenstown Marina. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Two of Queenstown’s best-located holiday homes are for sale.

They are neighbouring lake-facing properties at the western end of Sugar Lane beside Frankton’s marina.

In the longtime ownership of one family, the first wooden home was built in about 1957 and the second, a Lockwood design with a stone coating, was added in about 1988.

Donald Warrington, of Dunedin, said his father originally leased the land from New Zealand Railways, which had an interest in nearby waterfront activities, before he got permission to buy it in 1976.

The family on-sold to the council a portion of land they also owned to the east.

Mr Warrington said they had had inquiries over the years about whether they would sell, "and with the current high value of land, particularly with the marina there, we decided it was time to look at our options".

An option would be to put proceeds from a sale into a smaller holiday home, he said.

The two sections combined are 3083sqm and have a capital valuation of $6,725,000.

They are being listed for sale by deadline private treaty, closing on February 26, and parties are able to buy one section or both.

Colliers broker Mark Simpson, who is marketing the properties alongside colleague Rory O’Donnell, said "it’s pretty difficult to get hold of three-quarters of an acre on the lakefront".

Zoned for business mixed use, "you’ve got quite a bit of leeway — it’s probably one of the broader zones".

Until now they had only been calling for expressions of interest, "but we’ve already had interest from a combination of developers who can see a bigger picture of anything from commercial activity to visitor accommodation, from investors who just see it as a holiday house with the ability to redevelop it, to owner-occupiers of tourism businesses because of where it’s located".

"I think it’ll be well-received and the market will tell us what it’s worth."

— Philip Chandler