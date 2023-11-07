New RealNZ boss has love of deep South

Dave Beeche has strong connections to the South Island. Photo: supplied

Former Fifa Women’s World Cup chief executive Dave Beeche has been appointed to lead RealNZ.

Mr Beeche has this morning been announced as the Queenstown-based tourism magnate’s new chief executive, replacing Stephen England-Hall, who resigned in March.

RealNZ chairman Martin Dippie said Mr Beeche’s proven leadership in the sports and tourism industries made him the ‘‘ideal candidate’’ for the job.

‘‘His experience managing complex multi-site businesses, strong people and leadership skills, and passion for conservation give him an excellent foundation to grow this iconic South Island business.’’

Founded in 1954 by Les and Olive, Lady Hutchins, RealNZ’s interests include the TSS Earnslaw and Walter Peak operations, Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound experience, Te Anau Glowworm Caves, Rakiura/Stewart Island ferries and tours, and the Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone ski areas.

Its conservation-focused projects include the Cooper Island Restoration and relocation of kākāriki karaka to Fiordland

Mr Beeche, a keen outdoorsman and multi-sporter - next week he will cycle most of the length of New Zealand, from Auckland to Arrowtown - has strong connections to the South Island.

He studied at Canterbury University and created the Queenstown Marathon, which ran for the first time in 2014, while his two adult daughters are students at the University of Otago.

‘‘The family and I love the deep South, have spent many years working and holidaying here at our home in Arrowtown," he said.

‘‘We’re looking forward to permanently relocating and integrating into the local community.

‘‘It’s an honour to take up the reins as a leader and kaitiaki of a company with such a deep and esteemed history, and one with a clear purpose to help the world fall in love with conservation.

‘‘The tourism industry has been through an incredibly tough period, and I look forward to helping continue the rebuild and drive a successful future for RealNZ.’’