No council vax mandate planned at present

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is not requiring its staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19 — at least for now.

Last week, council chief executive Mike Theelen confirmed people aged 12 and older visiting most of its staff services, facilities and venues from December 3 would need to show proof of full vaccination against Covid-19, and wear a mask on entry.

For now, the public reception areas at council offices in Gorge Rd, Queenstown and Ardmore St, Wanaka were open to everyone.

Mr Theelen said the same rules regarding vaccination certificates applied to council staff and contractors working in those locations.

While all elected members were fully vaccinated, in a statement yesterday, media and channels adviser Sam White said the council ‘‘continue to respect the decision of any staff members who choose not to get vaccinated, and there is currently no requirement to do so’’.

‘‘Council is continuing to undertake risk assessments relating to specific roles across the organisation, which will determine whether vaccines are required.’’

Where that was a requirement, that would be discussed with staff members directly involved.

A recent council vaccination status survey showed 92.5% of staff were fully vaccinated, and another 5% reported they would be in the short term, Mr White said.