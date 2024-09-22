Not right says Fred

Developer Fred van Brandenburg’s not happy with the height of this building in his subdivision. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Queenstowner who developed the Speargrass Flat subdivision where council’s allowed an allegedly over-height building says it makes "a nonsense" of it.

Architect Fred van Brandenburg’s commenting on a Mountain Scene story last week, where a former planning hearings commissioner says bunds in this subdivision were designed to hide one-storey buildings, "but the council’s allowed, effectively, a one-storey building on top of a bund".

Van Brandenburg says: "The intention was to have single-storey houses tucked in behind the mounds, such that they couldn’t overlook the mounds.

"I specifically [allowed] over-sized building platforms so a single-storey house could spread out."

He notes the mounds were "hugely controversial" at the time, "but now they’re commonplace".

"That was the prototype for [the nearby] Hawthorn [subdivision], which was to come afterwards."

Allowing a quasi two-storey building is "against the spirit of the subdivision, or indeed, perhaps, even the condition of the subdivision", he says.

"It makes a nonsense of the intention of the original subdivision."