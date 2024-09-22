Not right says Fred

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Architect Fred van Brandenburg’s commenting on a Mountain Scene story last week, where a former planning hearings commissioner says bunds in this subdivision were designed to hide one-storey buildings, "but the council’s allowed, effectively, a one-storey building on top of a bund".
Van Brandenburg says: "The intention was to have single-storey houses tucked in behind the mounds, such that they couldn’t overlook the mounds.
"I specifically [allowed] over-sized building platforms so a single-storey house could spread out."
He notes the mounds were "hugely controversial" at the time, "but now they’re commonplace".
"That was the prototype for [the nearby] Hawthorn [subdivision], which was to come afterwards."
Allowing a quasi two-storey building is "against the spirit of the subdivision, or indeed, perhaps, even the condition of the subdivision", he says.
"It makes a nonsense of the intention of the original subdivision."