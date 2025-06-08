Couple double down for school foundation

Pak’nSave Queenstown owners Anthony and Michelle King. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Queenstown couple’s doubling their annual contribution to the Wakatipu High School Foundation (WHSF) to support the high school’s literacy and numeracy programmes.

Pak’nSave Queenstown owners Michelle and Anthony King have, through the business, been supporters of WHSF since the Frankton’s supermarket opened in 2016 — since then, they’ve contributed $95,000. Michelle was also a WHSF trustee for four years.

This year, the foundation has raised its fundraising target from $450,000 to $540,000 to reflect the growth in student numbers and the need to increase per-student funding to ensure the school can maintain its existing programmes and standards.

In response, the Kings are doubling their annual contribution, from $10,000 to $20,000 this year, while the foundation is also investing $100,000 to strengthen the literacy and numeracy programmes.

Michelle and Anthony hope their support will inspire others to contribute as well.

"If you want to invest in a charity that impacts every corner of our community, supporting Queenstown’s only high school is an excellent place to start.

"From students and families to future graduates, there are very few in our community who don’t benefit from having a thriving local high school."