Lions lead life-saving lookovers

The Lions Cancer Trust’s mobile skin cancer screening unit. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstowners will be able to get free skin cancer checks next month, thanks to the Queenstown Lions Club.

The club’s hosting the new, fully-equipped mobile skin cancer screening unit — completely funded through fundraising by the Lions Cancer Trust — at Pak’nSave Queenstown on September 23, 24 and 25 — times will be confirmed closer to the date.

Local Lions president Simon Hayes says helping detect skin cancer early can save lives, and given Otago’s high UV readings, "regular skin checks are vital".

"The free Lions Club screening service makes early detection more accessible, particularly for those who might otherwise avoid seeking screenings due to cost or other barriers."

The self-contained unit includes two inspection rooms equipped with dermatoscopes — the confidential full body checks will be carried out by local medical professionals, such as plastic surgeons, dermatologists, GPs and nurses, who are donating their time and skills.

If suspect lesions are found, the patient will receive a notification letter to give to their nominated GP.