Nourishing fundraiser

PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Best take an empty stomach along to Queenstown’s Mitre 10 Mega this Saturday, because you’ll be rendering St John a great service.

St John is the beneficiary of the store’s latest BBQ for Good, which will run from its community BBQ hut from 11am till 2pm.

Preparing to cook up a treat are, from left, local Mitre 10 marketing & promotions manager Toni Boatwright, GM Paul Jackson and merchandise team member Sophia Ioata.

Donations to St John will be taken in exchange for the food dished out at the hut.

For the kids there’ll also be face painting, giveaways, activities including a treasure hunt and free popcorn.

Funds raised will go to St John’s major incident support team (MIST).

St John will bring along an ambulance, specialist equipment from the MIST vehicle, their community educator and youth cadets, CPR training demonstrations and their ‘friendship drive’ health shuttle which assists people to get out and about, courtesy of volunteer crew.