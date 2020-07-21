Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Omission from plan disappoints curlers

    By Kerrie Waterworth
    2. Queenstown

    Sunday was likely to be the only day of curling at the Cardrona Curling Club because of poor ice....
    Sunday was likely to be the only day of curling at the Cardrona Curling Club because of poor ice. President Sandy Hazeldine, of Wanaka (right), inspects the rink. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Cardrona Curling Club members are "very disappointed" they have been left out in the cold and an ice rink was not included in the Wanaka Recreation Centre master plan.

    Spokesman Roger Gardiner said the club had made a submission three years ago on the original Wanaka Recreation Centre development in which they strongly recommended land be set aside for an ice rink.

    In the latest plans approved by the Queenstown Lakes District council for public consultation, "it [an ice rink] appears to have been overlooked and that is a major omission," Mr Gardiner said.

    The first opportunity this winter members have had to play on their Cardrona Valley home rink was last Sunday.

    Mr Gardiner said two years ago they relocated the ice rink to a colder site in the valley, but this year the inversion layer prevented "suitable ice" from forming.

    "We now have the best site in the valley but all we can do is hope for cold frosts."

    Mr Gardiner said an ice sports facility co-located with the swimming pool at Three Parks, similar to the one at Alexandra, would offer an all-weather alternative.

    "If it was provided, you might find there were more people interested in ice sports than in swimming," he said.

    kerrie.waterworth@odt.co.nz

