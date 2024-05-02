One in four impacted by houselessness: survey

Photo: Guy Williams

A survey of Queenstown renters shows one in four respondents have been impacted by houselessness over the past year, and 75% do not earn enough to cover the median weekly rent.

The situation had now caused a ripple effect of "houselessness anxiety" across the Queenstown-Lakes, which affected general wellbeing.

In the first Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust renters’ survey since 2020, a total of 1132 responses were collected this year from respondents in the Wakatipu and Upper Clutha, with a total usable sample of 950.

Of those, 9% said they were houseless, but once their partners and children were factored in, it increased to 14%.

"Worryingly", the report said, "20% of those who are houseless have children".

More than 75% of those who identified as houseless were either New Zealand citizens or residents.

"When we factor in all of those who have been houseless within the past 12 months, as well as those who are houseless now, the impact is one in every four renters," the report said.

One woman surveyed said she was "incredibly stressed" about her situation.

"I am supposed to keep my children safe and at this point I can’t even provide them housing, which is a basic need."

Reasons given for houselessness included the rental property being sold, converted to short-term visitor accommodation, or the landlord moving back in.

The survey stated houselessness still represented a "legal, ethical and moral dilemma for local organisations", while for the individuals and families represented by the statistics, "the daily struggle is very real".

It found lack of sleep was a common problem, while diet was also an issue due to a lack of food storage and cooking facilities.

Another respondent, who lived in a car with their family, said depression, stress, anxiety and panic attacks were part of their daily lives, and questioned how a family was supposed to afford the asking price for a three-bedroom rental property in the district.

The "houselessness anxiety" phenomenon occured when even those with rental properties were concerned about their future. Given lease renewals, rent increases and competition for available and affordable properties, they could be left on the streets.

Affordability continued to be a major contributing factor.

"In a country where housing solutions are spiralling out of control almost everywhere, our district holds the dubious honour of being the hardest place to secure affordable housing."

According to the report, the median weekly rent in the district was between $501 and $600.

However, 21% of Queenstown renters paid over $800 a week, compared with 12% in Wānaka.

Based on a general rule, household costs should be no more than 28% of annual household income. Renters needed to earn more than $111,000 a year to afford the median rent, the survey found.

Three-quarters of respondents earned under $75,000 per annum (gross), which was not at acceptable housing-to-income limits.

