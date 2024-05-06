Para sportspeople raise the bar

Luka Bloomfield with one of his medals and Nova Keen with her Spirit of the Halberg Games (female) award. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Two sporty Queenstown youngsters performed remarkably well at the recent Halberg Games for physically-disabled and vision-impaired Kiwis aged between 8 and 21.

Nova Keen, 10, who was born without a left hand, and Luka Bloomfield, 11, who has cerebral palsy, were part of the five-person Parafed Otago team who competed in Auckland.

Nova, a Year 6 Remarkables Primary pupil, won the prestigious Joyce Fisher Spirit of the Halberg Games (female) award for the female "who best captures the spirit of the event" and embodies traits like helpfulness, leadership, kindness and resilience.

She competed in five swimming events and the 50 metres, 100m, 200m, 400m and Halberg mile running events — in the latter she completed two more laps than she needed to.

Luka, 11, a Year 7 Queenstown Primary student, smashed his personal-best 25m and 50m backstroke times in the pool, and also ran PBs in the 50m and 100m sprints.

"It’s really awesome for Luka to feel included and be able to keep up with his peers and feel like he’s actually achieving goals," his mum Carla Bloomfield says.

Nova’s mum Emma Beckingsale says "both Nova and Luka have very promising futures in para sport, which is exciting and something we’re extremely proud of".

"There is a lot more focus on para sport with our New Zealand Paralympians doing so well.

"Through attending the Halberg Games and meeting and being coached by some our inspiring Paralympians, this is definitely something Nova and Luka aspire to in the future."

Their next big event will be the South Island Halberg Games in Christchurch in October.