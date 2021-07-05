'Peaceful protest' results in Electoral Act charges

Basil Walker. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

A Queenstown man who stood as an independent candidate in the Invercargill electorate in last year’s general election has been charged under the Electoral Act.

Basil Walter Walker admitted a charge of failing to file an expenses and donations return with the Electoral Commission, between October 17 last year and February 17, when he appeared in the Queenstown District Court today.

Defence counsel Paige Noorland said Walker had since filed the return.

‘‘The delay was a peaceable protest.’’

Judge Bernadette Farnan remanded him at large until August 30.

The 69-year-old, who is employed as a bricklayer, campaigned at last year’s election on stopping the closure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.

He received 187 votes.

The former property developer is a frequent writer and submitter to the Queenstown Lakes District Council over the use of ratepayer funds, and has gained headlines for a variety of schemes over the years.

Walker and his late wife, Claire Walker, successfully lobbied the Government for free Herceptin treatment for breast cancer after she was diagnosed with the illness in 2005.

He also successfully pushed for a huge tax refund for Otago Regional Council ratepayers over funding of Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium.

He has promoted an international airport at Fiver Rivers, in Northern Southland, for the past 30 years.