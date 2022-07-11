Monday, 11 July 2022

Person moderately hurt at Coronet Peak

    By Cass Marrett
    A person has been moderately hurt after an incident at Coronet Peak skifield near Queenstown.

    A St John spokesperson said an ambulance was notified just before 1.30pm today and a helicopter sent to the scene to transport one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

    A spokeswoman for NZSki said the company was unable to comment on the incident for privacy reasons, but chief executive Paul Anderson said "it's not unusual" for a medical team to decide it was better to put a guest with an injury in a helicopter rather than an ambulance.

     

     

