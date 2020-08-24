Petition calls for repairs to Hollyford road

The Hollyford road provides the only vehicle access to the start of the Hollyford Track. PHOTO: ODT FILES

An online petition has been launched calling for the flood-damaged Hollyford road to be repaired and reopened by summer.

Veteran Queenstown aviator Jules Tapper, who started the petition a week ago, says the authorities have been "sitting on their hands" since the road was damaged in February’s major storm.

"I just think it’s an abrogation of responsibility — the fact they’re not actually doing anything and just saying ‘it’s too expensive and it’ll happen again’."

The 17km road, which runs from State Highway 94 to the start of the Hollyford Track, is closed beyond the Lake Marian car park.

It also provides access to the Pyke-Big Bay tramping route and popular fishing, climbing and hunting areas.

Mr Tapper, who was a concessionaire in the Hollyford Valley for 28 years through guided walk and aviation businesses, said he had taken his concerns to the Southland District Council, which was responsible for the road, and the NZ Transport Agency.

Neither had been able to give any assurances the road would be repaired at all, let alone provide a timeframe for starting the work, he said.

He had also approached the Department of Conservation and Ngai Tahu, both of which owned "millions of dollars of infrastructure" in the area, including walking tracks, bridges, huts and lodges.

He wanted the four organisations, with government support, to come up with a "pragmatic solution" to share the cost of the repair job.

"I can see no good reason why this important access road should not be restored immediately, and certainly before next summer.

"If ever there was a shovel-ready project, this is it."

Southland Mayor Gary Tong did not return calls yesterday.

Doc Southern South Island director operations Aaron Fleming told the Otago Daily Times the road’s closure would make access to the start of the Hollyford Track "difficult", although trampers could walk or mountain-bike to the start of the track.

The walking track itself was being repaired to bring it up to "route" standard "in anticipation of some level of demand for access", Mr Fleming said.

Ngai Tahu Tourism had told Doc it intended to restart its guided walk operations on the Hollyford Track in January, although it would have to transport clients into the area by air or river.