Pies and pints fine in the rain

Pictured sheltering from the rain at the Arrowtown Autumn Festival’s Pie, Pint and Pinot event yesterday afternoon are, from left, Jess Bramer, Steph and Craig Tutem, Craig and Donna Ryder and Darren Sim, all of Invercargill. Photo: Tracey Roxburg.

Raindrops may have kept falling on their heads, but it did not deter punters at yesterday’s Pie, Pint and Pinot event in Arrowtown.

All 1200 tickets to the annual event, part of the Arrowtown Autumn Festival, had been sold before the 36th festival opened last Thursday. By mid-afternoon yesterday, 1100 ticket holders had come through the gates — some more prepared for the precipitation, which came at all too regular intervals yesterday afternoon, than others.

First-time attendees Steph and Craig Tutem, Donna and Craig Rider and Darren Sim were forced to improvise during the five-hour event, crafting rain shelters from cardboard boxes, with mixed results, but the rain was not enough to dampen their spirits.

A total of 14 local craft brewers, eight pie makers and Akarua Winery moved into the Library Green for yesterday’s event, ensuring the crowd was well fed and watered, while live music had toes tapping and helped to stave off the chills.

It was the closing event in this year’s festival.

Co-ordinator Carole Watts could not be reached for comment yesterday.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz



