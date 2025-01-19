Slopehill marvel for sale

A substantial home for sale at 149 Slopehill Rd. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

For size and opulence, a property for sale on Queenstown’s Slopehill Rd for $11.85 million would take a lot of beating.

On one of the most elevated sites in Slopehill, ensuring an abundance of panoramic views, the four-bedroom main house and separate two-bedroom guest house are supplemented by five garages and two carports within the main house, a guest house carport, a four-bay workshop/garage and an open bay shed with two storage facilities.

Two multi-purpose rooms presently serve as a gym and music room.

The total floor space is 1003 square metres, of which 698sqm’s liveable space.

In the main house the living/dining area’s encased in floor-to-ceiling windows, while adjoining are a lounge and media room and a dedicated office space.

The outdoor entertainment hub includes a stone fireplace, BBQ area, electric louvres and private spa.

The total land area, 4.11 hectares, incorporates abundant natural planting, walnut trees, a hand-built stone wall and a wide turning circle.

"There’s probably enough room to land a helicopter," says local Colliers agent Zach Hylton, who’s marketing the property alongside colleague Fred Bramwell.

Hylton says the asking price was originally higher, while the last sale at Slopehill was $12.5m.

"Most people that have have had a look at it so far have been Australians that are looking to relocate, or Singaporeans that are looking for just big holiday homes."