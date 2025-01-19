Slopehill marvel for sale

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
On one of the most elevated sites in Slopehill, ensuring an abundance of panoramic views, the four-bedroom main house and separate two-bedroom guest house are supplemented by five garages and two carports within the main house, a guest house carport, a four-bay workshop/garage and an open bay shed with two storage facilities.
Two multi-purpose rooms presently serve as a gym and music room.
The total floor space is 1003 square metres, of which 698sqm’s liveable space.
In the main house the living/dining area’s encased in floor-to-ceiling windows, while adjoining are a lounge and media room and a dedicated office space.
The outdoor entertainment hub includes a stone fireplace, BBQ area, electric louvres and private spa.
The total land area, 4.11 hectares, incorporates abundant natural planting, walnut trees, a hand-built stone wall and a wide turning circle.
"There’s probably enough room to land a helicopter," says local Colliers agent Zach Hylton, who’s marketing the property alongside colleague Fred Bramwell.
Hylton says the asking price was originally higher, while the last sale at Slopehill was $12.5m.
"Most people that have have had a look at it so far have been Australians that are looking to relocate, or Singaporeans that are looking for just big holiday homes."