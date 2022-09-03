Planting project provides boost for wetland

Shotover Wetland’s biodiversity is set to bloom thanks to Queenstown Airport and the Whakatipu Reforestation Trust joining forces on a planting project spearheaded by the local primary school.

Ahead of Conservation Week, Queenstown Airport announced it was expanding its existing partnership with the trust to support the Shotover Wetland Project — a planting and educational venture facilitated by the trust and undertaken by Shotover Primary School pupils.

Beginning in 2016 in an effort to restore the 6ha of recreational reserve land east of the Shotover River confluence, the project focuses on trapping, clearing exotic vegetation and planting native flora around the periphery of the wetland.

Airport sustainability manager Natalie Reeves said the organisation was excited to join the project to help "support and drive" the vision of the trust and school.

"We have resources in the way of financial support but we’ll also be bringing people down on team planting days in the spring, and to help out with maintenance of the planting area because that will help to ensure longevity and survival of the plants.

"It also aligns with our sustainability strategy, which focuses on biodiversity and regeneration, because biodiversity is a way that we can sequester carbon and create a buffer against some of the more severe impacts of climate change, but it also helps to beautify our region and create resilience as well."

Planting a kahikatea (white pine) are (from left) Anahera Ashby (11), Whakatipu Reforestation Trust trustee Jill Hodgson and Amy Taylor (11). Photo: Lucy Wormald

Trust education officer Jo Smith said the support would expand the project’s sustainability and reach, building on funding from local developer Grant Stalker.

"Our dual objectives for the project are the reforestation and ecological enhancement of the wetland and providing education opportunities for Shotover Primary students, the Shotover community and wetland visitors from near and far."

To date, more than 2200 natives had been planted by pupils, who would continue to lead planting and monitoring — processes filled with "layers of learning", Ms Smith said.

"As they are working, they get more excited, they get more inquisitive, and then it comes out in the arts, comes out in science and so we’re just constantly building on those layers, and with the airport’s help we can really start solidifying that."

Shotover Primary design, arts, technology and science leader Emma Watts said the project was transforming the wetland, which the pupils saw as their "outdoor classroom".

"We bring students down here all year round, and we learn about the importance of the wetlands, we learn all about biodiversity and the importance of biodiversity for our ecosystem and the students just love being outside being active and part of their environment and making a difference."

