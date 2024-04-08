President puts body on the line

Brent Jarvis arrives at Milford Sound after cycling 12 days from the Marlborough Sounds. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown Swimming Club’s president has cycled 1500km from Marlborough Sounds to Milford Sound as both a personal mission and a fundraiser for his club.

Brent Jarvis was participating in the annual Sounds to Sounds — a self-supported, bikepacking ‘brevet’, or long-distance cycling event, which you do by yourself or with mates, or as part of an event held each March.

Jarvis rode his gravel bike in a wave that left Ship Cove on March 6, and, averaging about 130 to 140km a day, arrived in Milford 12 days later.

"She’s a hard road, I tell you."

The 59-year-old, who’s cycled in Ironman and Coast to Coast events, says the hardest section — ironically, the closest to Queenstown — was over the Nevis from Bannockburn to Garston, "punching into a strong southerly storm with snow and all sorts of things".

Jarvis also created a Givealittle page to raise funds for the swimming club — he’s so far raised about $600.

He says the club’s grateful for the support it gets each year from its major sponsor, Aotearoa Gaming Trust, and others, however over the past year it’s also had to pay for a large increase in pool hire fees at the council’s Alpine Aqualand facility.

"The club’s in a rebuild phase under our new coach, Jedi Morland Janes, and he’s doing great stuff.

"And it’s great to see the numbers slowing coming up again."

Meanwhile, the club’s preparing for a fun relay and games night next Friday, April 12 — "everyone’s welcome to come along and have a go", Jarvis says.