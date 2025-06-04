Queenstown street assault victim sought by police

Police are looking for the victim of a seemingly unprovoked early-morning assault in the centre of Queenstown.

The assault happened at a taxi rank near Searle Lane and Camp Street at around 2.40am on May 25.

"At the time, the victim was looking down at his phone and walking in the direction of the Cookie Time shop when he was punched by one of three men who had left a bar in Searle Lane," police said in a statement.

Detective Lisa Watt said police discovered the incident while investigating another assault moments before.

“The alleged offender for the first incident has been arrested, but we would like to speak with the victim of the assault that happened on the footpath near the Cookie Time shop, the passerby, or any other witnesses."

The victim was described as having a black beard, wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and black beanie.

"If that was you, please contact us so we can understand what happened and hold the person responsible to account,” Det Watt said.

Anyone with information can contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report", or call 105.

Reference number: 250527/7943 - APL