Queenstown Anzac crowd impresses

About 1500 people gathered for the Queenstown Dawn Service this morning, held at the memorial gates on the lakefront.

The service was led by local RSA president Phil Wilson, joined by Reverend David Wright, Australian High Commission representative Colonel Neil Peake, NZDF representative Commander Brett Fotheringham, and Queenstown mayor Glyn Lewers.

A soldier stands guard at the memorial gates at the Queenstown Anzac Day Dawn Service this morning. PHOTO: MELISSA READY

Mr Wilson said he was delighted to see such a crowd, and many believed it was one of the largest turnouts the resort town had.

Wakatipu High School student and winner of the Anzac Speech Competition, Zali Vaivars, performed her winning speech on the role and significance of the Māori Battalion.

Following the service, dignitaries led a parade through the streets to the Queenstown Memorial Centre where wreaths were laid and the public was invited to morning tea.