'Heartbreaking': Invercargill man let dog to starve to death

An Invercargill man who left his dog tied up while it starved to death has been slammed as subjecting the animal to "entirely avoidable" suffering.

The Staffordshire bull terrier, called Mike, was found dead inside a kennel by SPCA officers after they were alerted to the dog's plight.

It was apparent that Mike had been tethered in the same spot for an extended period, with a rusted chain connecting him to the kennel, and the ground completely worn down.

His body was emaciated to the point that his ribs, spine, and pelvis were clearly visible.

A post-mortem showed the dog's fat reserves were completely depleted, indicating Mike was starved over several weeks.

The dog owner was today sentenced to 200 hours community work in the Invercargill District Court after pleading guilty to failing to ensure his dog received treatment to alleviate unnecessary pain or distress.

The offender admitted he had not checked on Mike for about a week and had noticed his dog was malnourished.

He acknowledged that he had not contacted a vet or SPCA, as he could not afford it.

The man was also ordered to pay reparation of $233.88 for veterinary costs and $500 towards legal costs and disqualified from owning dogs for a period of five years.

SPCA chief executive Todd Westwood said the case was a tragic example of neglect that could have been prevented.

“Mike’s suffering was entirely avoidable. This case is a clear reminder that if an animal is unwell, seeking veterinary care is not optional, it’s a basic responsibility of pet ownership,” he said.

“The prolonged tethering of dogs is totally unacceptable and heartbreaking, that is why SPCA successfully advocated for stronger regulations to end this cruel practice and ensure no dog has to endure the same tragic fate as Mike.” - APL