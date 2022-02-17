Queenstown Marathon cancelled

The Queenstown Marathon has been cancelled, again.

Initially scheduled for November last year, the event was postponed to March 19 in light of the Covid-19 settings in place at that time.

However, after New Zealand moved to the Red light setting late last month, the majority of major events scheduled for Queenstown for March were pulled almost instantly.

This afternoon, race director Keegan McCauley said given the developing Omicron outbreak, and the continued Red setting, it had become clear the event could not proceed.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to try and make this event work under the Red setting but unfortunately, we have been unable to find a way to deliver the event under the restrictions and still guarantee the safety of our athletes, supporters, staff, volunteer and the local community in Queenstown.

"We know this news will be frustrating and come as blow to our athletes and the Queenstown region, which receives a major boost when the event is in town.

"With no clear indication of when we may move to the Orange setting, and with winter approaching, we had to make the tough decision to cancel the 2021 event that was to be held on [March 19]."

The marathon was now scheduled to be held on November 19 this year.

New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty managing director Mark Harris, of Queenstown, said the title sponsor's team was "immensely disappointed" the event could not go ahead.

All registered athletes for the 2021 Queenstown Marathon would be contacted by event organisers about options regarding their entry.