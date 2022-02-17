Thursday, 17 February 2022

3.29 pm

Queenstown Marathon cancelled

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    The Queenstown Marathon has been cancelled, again.

    Initially scheduled for November last year, the event was postponed to March 19 in light of the Covid-19 settings in place at that time.

    However, after New Zealand moved to the Red light setting late last month, the majority of major events scheduled for Queenstown for March were pulled almost instantly.

    This afternoon, race director Keegan McCauley said given the developing Omicron outbreak, and the continued Red setting, it had become clear the event could not proceed.

    "Our team has been working tirelessly to try and make this event work under the Red setting but unfortunately, we have been unable to find a way to deliver the event under the restrictions and still guarantee the safety of our athletes, supporters, staff, volunteer and the local community in Queenstown.

    "We know this news will be frustrating and come as blow to our athletes and the Queenstown region, which receives a major boost when the event is in town.

    "With no clear indication of when we may move to the Orange setting, and with winter approaching, we had to make the tough decision to cancel the 2021 event that was to be held on [March 19]."

    The marathon was now scheduled to be held on November 19 this year.

    New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty managing director Mark Harris, of Queenstown, said the title sponsor's team was "immensely disappointed" the event could not go ahead.

    All registered athletes for the 2021 Queenstown Marathon would be contacted by event organisers about options regarding their entry.   

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter