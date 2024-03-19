Queenstown police seek man after restaurant burglary

Police released this photo of the man.

Queenstown police have released a photo of a man they are seeking after a weekend restaurant burglary in the resort.

The burglary happened on Saturday around 3:45am at a restaurant on Ballarat Street.

"We believe this man could assist with our enquires," police said.

Anyone who recognises the man or could help identify him is asked to contact police on 105 and reference file number 240316/3851.