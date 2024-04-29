Apocalyptic film shoot in resort

Lily Sullivan. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Several prominent New Zealand and Australian actors are starring in an apocalyptic, neo-Western action horror being shot in Queenstown and near Glenorchy.

Titled Forgive Us All, the five-week film shoot has initially been on Queenstown Hill, near Tucker Beach, and will move to the Rees Valley this week.

The plot has been summarised as "a story of redemption in the world gone dark".

The Australian lead is Lily Sullivan, whose roles include Evil Dead Rise and Picnic at Hanging Rock.

Her Australian co-stars are Callan Mulvey (The Last King of the Cross, 300: Rise of an Empire) and Richard Roxburgh (Van Helsing, Rake).

The New Zealand cast includes the film’s co-writer and producer Lance Giles, Bree Peters (Special Destination, Shortland Street), Lawrence Makoare (The Convert, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) and Dean O’Gorman (After the Party, The Hobbit trilogy).

Producer Jared Connon, a former location manager on titles like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and King Kong, also line-produced horror hits X and Pearl.

"It’s exciting to be back filming on location in Queenstown with the landscape and autumn colours providing a stunning backdrop to our story," he says.

"Thanks to the local crew and support of Queenstown’s council, we really are in good hands when it comes to delivering high-quality drama and action for our film.

"Everybody’s having a great time on set, cast and crew alike are thoroughly enjoying the journey, and we all look forward to seeing Queenstown on the big screen again soon."

Distribution and release details will be announced in due course.

— Philip Chandler