A taste of Peru

REPORT & PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Peruvian Queenstowners (from left) Daniela Champa, Samantha Ashton, 9, and Melissa Cuadros strike a pose at Saturday’s second annual Latin Kiwi Integration Fest, held at the Queenstown Memorial Centre.

The brainchild of Latinos for New Zealand founder Carol Morgan, the nine-hour free event, which started at noon, attracted well over 1000 people throughout the day, to sample a variety of Latin cuisine, take part in workshops, such as capoeria — an Afro-Brazilian martial art and game which includes elements of acrobatics, dance, music and spirituality — Afro dance and Samba Passion, before a variety of entertainers took to the stage.

They included pole dancers, tango dancers, Latin singers and a DJ.