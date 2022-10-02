Remarkable escape on ski access road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Reports of a vehicle carrying "multiple passengers" leaving the Central Otago alpine road and sliding down a bank came into emergency services at 5.15pm.
Helicopters were initially thought to be needed but were later stood down.
Two people managed to get out of the vehicle without the need for extrication, a FENZ spokeswoman told The New Zealand Herald.
A police spokeswoman said two passengers have "mild to moderate injuries".
St John has also been approached for comment.