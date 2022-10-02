Sunday, 2 October 2022

Remarkable escape on ski access road

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    The steep access road to the Remarkables ski area. ODT file photo.
    Two people have had a lucky escape this afternoon after their car went off the access road to The Remarkables ski field near Queenstown.

    Reports of a vehicle carrying "multiple passengers" leaving the Central Otago alpine road and sliding down a bank came into emergency services at 5.15pm.

    Helicopters were initially thought to be needed but were later stood down.

    Two people managed to get out of the vehicle without the need for extrication, a FENZ spokeswoman told The New Zealand Herald.

    A police spokeswoman said two passengers have "mild to moderate injuries".

    St John has also been approached for comment.

     

     

    NZME.

     

