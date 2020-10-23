Friday, 23 October 2020

Updated 3.18 pm

Report of missing paraglider a false alarm

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    A search for a paraglider at Skyline Enterprises in Queenstown has ended after it turned out it was a false alarm.

    The search involving police and St John was sparked  this afternoon after a member of the public reported seeing a paraglider crashing into some trees.

    Skyline general manager Wayne Rose said police found the paraglider thought to be missing at his home.

    The search  continued for a short time after that,  just in case was another paraglider who got into trouble, but was later called off.

    A police spokeswoman said they had concluded there was no crash and it was a false alarm.

    A reporter at the scene said a helicopter circled overhead at Skyline for at least an hour during the search.

    Emergency services at the scene near the Skyline gondola. Photo: Matthew Mckew
    Emergency services at the scene near the Skyline gondola. Photo: Matthew Mckew

     

     

     

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter