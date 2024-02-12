Monday, 12 February 2024

Rousing support in resort for Super Bowl

    American Football fans got their fix in Queenstown today as Super Bowl LVIII played out in bars all over the resort.  

    Once again, The Locker Room Sports Bar was packed full of Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fans, all of whom were on the edge of their seats during the dramatic game, played in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    The game was tied 19-19 at the end of the fourth quarter, but it was the Chiefs who once again emerged victorious, 25-22, after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

    International fans mixed with locals to watch the 2024 Super Bowl at The Locker Room Sports Bar in Queenstown on Monday afternoon. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

     

