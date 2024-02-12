Chiefs beat 49ers to claim Super Bowl crown

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LVIII. Photo: Reuters

Patrick Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with three seconds left in overtime to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Mahomes guided the Chiefs on a 13-play, 75-yard drive after the 49ers had settled for a field goal on their overtime possession. The victory made Kansas City the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in the 2002-03 seasons.

Mahomes was 34-of-46 passing for 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons. Two of their victories have come against the 49ers.

Travis Kelce caught nine passes for 93 yards and Marquez Valdes-Scantling also caught a touchdown pass for Kansas City. Harrison Butker tied a Super Bowl record with four field goals, including a record 57-yarder just one quarter after San Francisco's Jake Moody set the mark with a 55-yard kick.

Brock Purdy completed 23 of 38 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown for the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey had 160 scrimmage yards (80 rushing, 80 receiving) to go with a touchdown catch while Jauan Jennings threw a touchdown pass and caught another for San Francisco, which last won a Super Bowl in the 1994 season.

Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal with 7:22 left in overtime to give the 49ers a three-point lead.

Moody also booted a 53-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining in regulation to give the 49ers a 19-16 advantage. The Chiefs rallied to force overtime on Butker's 29-yarder with three seconds left.

Steve Christie of the Buffalo Bills set the former long mark with a 54-yarder against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII on Jan. 30, 1994.

Mahomes connected with a wide-open Valdes-Scantling to give Kansas City its first lead of the contest at 13-10 with 2:28 left in the third quarter.

San Francisco recovered to take a 16-13 lead on Purdy's 10-yard touchdown pass to Jennings with 11:22 remaining in the game. But Moody's extra point was blocked by Kansas City's Leo Chenal.

The missed point was magnified when Butker kicked a 24-yard field goal to tie the score with 5:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Moody broke the record with a 55-yard field goal 12 seconds into the second quarter for the points of the game.

San Francisco stretched the lead to 10 when Purdy threw a lateral to his left to Jennings, who then threw a toss all the way back to the other side of the field. McCaffrey caught it and easily sped ahead to score the game's first touchdown with 4:23 left in the half.

Kansas City finally got on the board on Butker's 28-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the half. His record-setting boot in the third quarter cut the Chiefs' deficit to 10-6.

- Field Level Media