German about to reach bucket list goal

German multisporter Frederic Funk prepares for Challenge Wanaka. PHOTO: TOM MEYER

Frederic Funk did his first triathlon at the age of 5 and has been a popular member of the ironman community in recent years. The German answers some questions as he prepares to take part in Challenge Wānaka this weekend.

What do you know about Wānaka?

I’ve heard so many great things about Wānaka and New Zealand in general — especially about the incredible landscapes and the friendliness of the people. Visiting New Zealand has been at the very top of my bucket list for a long time, and racing in Wānaka makes it even more special. Having grown up in the European Alps, I feel right at home in the mountains, so I can’t wait to experience this beautiful part of the world and compete here.

Will Challenge Wānaka be your first event since breaking your elbow in a bike crash in October?

Yes. My original plan was to get back into training in October after some offseason recovery and prepare properly for Challenge Wānaka and Ironman New Zealand so I could arrive in peak shape. Unfortunately, a bike accident left me with a broken elbow, and the road back has been far from easy. Until last month I wasn’t even sure I’d be able to race in February. That’s why I’m especially happy to have turned things around and made this trip — it was a huge source of motivation throughout my rehab.

What are you most looking forward to — the swim, bike or run?

Honestly, all of it. But if I had to choose, it would be the bike. The course is hilly, and cycling is my strongest discipline, so I’m really looking forward to that challenge.

Has it been challenging getting back on the bike after the crash?

I was back on the indoor trainer just one week after surgery, and as soon as I could properly hold the handlebars, I returned to riding outside. That was about five weeks later. Cycling has been part of my life for so long that getting back on the bike felt more like a relief than anything else. Of course, it takes a few rides to rebuild full confidence, but it felt great to be back.

Who do you see as your biggest competition at Challenge Wānaka?

Mike Phillips, who won the race last year. He consistently shows his world-class level, especially when racing at home in New Zealand.

How has your training been going?

Considering the injury, training has actually gone really well. What’s new for me as a European athlete is racing so early in the season with a relatively short preparation, but that also makes it exciting. I usually try to escape the winter, so I spent the final weeks of preparation in warmer conditions in Spain. We’ve just arrived in Wānaka after two days of travel, so the next few days are all about recovering from the journey and adjusting to the 12-hour time difference.